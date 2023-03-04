Single women ages 18-42 who are interested in learning more about Catholic Sisters are invited to a virtual mini-retreat from 7:30-8:45 p.m. March 21. Sister of Providence Sister Tracey Horan, SP, will take participants through what a day is like in her life as a young sister.
During the informal gathering, participants can reflect on what religious life is like now as Sister Tracey shares about her story of becoming a sister and about her ministry at the Kino Border Initiative, where she trains and accompanies students, parishioners and people migrating as they learn about the border reality, share their stories and transform hearts, minds and policies toward migration with dignity.
“I think for women discerning entering religious life, it’s essential to connect with people who are actually living it,” Sister Tracey said. “I remember when I was discerning. It took me a while to really understand what it meant to join a Congregation, what life was like ‘behind the scenes.’
“Hopefully, conversations like this help paint a picture and also support young women in whatever stage of their discernment journey they might find themselves.”
Sister Tracey will answer any questions participants may have about life as a Catholic sister today.
She will also share about her life as a Sister of Providence and will answer any questions participants may have.
Sign up at MiniRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.