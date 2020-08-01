A virtual Master Gardener program on home horticulture will be offered in Vigo County with expert speakers from Purdue University and around Indiana.
The statewide Virtual Purdue EMG Basic Training is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesdays beginning Aug. 25 and ending Dec. 15.
County Connections will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday of each week providing opportunities to discuss lecture material and provide supplemental topics. These discussions will be offered in person with a virtual option.
In Vigo County, the Wabash Valley Extension Master Gardeners will contribute $25 to each participant for the first 15 applicants to enroll in the program. This will make the cost of the Extension Master Gardener course $150 for 15 classes and supplemental materials.
Deadline for enrollment is Aug. 15. To apply for the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program or for pricing on couples sharing material, contact Dana Gadeken in the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at dgadeken@purdue.edu or 812-462-3371.
