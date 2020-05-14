Virtual programs bring Indiana State Parks into homes

Submitted photoVirtual: Interpretive naturalists work online to bring at-home “park visitors” virtual hikes, presentations and live streaming programs. Virtual programs can be found at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.Locate them by typing “Virtual” in the Keyword Search. Or, go to stateparks.IN.gov and click next to the turtle photo on “Find a Virtual Program.” All state parks virtual programs are listed together at stateparks.IN.gov/10352.htm.