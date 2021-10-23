The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute will offer a virtual Mind-Body Skills Workshop in November.
A Zoom workshop is scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 45-minute lunch break Nov. 13, and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14.
Suzanne Kunkle, Ph.D., will teach the experiential investigation of the integral relationship between mind, body and wellness.
Participants will learn and practice the following mind-body modalities: movement, exercise and breathing; biofeedback and autogenic training; meditation; guided imagery; yoga, tai chi or qi gong; mindful and healthy eating as a component of self-awareness; and relaxation.
Class size is limited. Cost is $10. Registration deadline is Nov. 12. Register and pay prior to the workshop at www.maplecenter.org.
For more details, call 812-234-8733.
