The Sisters of Providence will host a virtual guided meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 8.
Meditation, despite its benefits, can be hard for many. Guided meditation is a way to find support and deepen your ability to listen to the Spirit and connect with the Divine.
During the live, virtual guided meditation, led by Sister Corbin Hannah, SP, will invite you to go inward, explore different themes in your life, and pray – not only with your mind, but also with your body and heart.
“There are many ways to meditate,” Sister Corbin said. “For me, meditation is a practice in stillness, quiet, attention, letting go, being and listening. These are all things that are hard in our society that continuously bombards us with stimulation, doing, movement, talking and acquiring.”
“It is difficult to find the calm below the incessant thoughts running through our minds. In addition, it is easy to get frustrated or feel like you are failing. At its core, meditation is a practice of catching ourselves lost in thought and returning to the present moment. Meditation is like a muscle. The more one practices, and uses the muscle, the stronger it gets.”
The virtual event is free to attend via Zoom, but all participants are encouraged to register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, and donations are always welcome.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.