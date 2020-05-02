Virtual field trips provided for students

Upgraded Points, a travel- and personal finance-focused website, is sponsoring virtual field trips for teachers and their classes.
In addition, it is giving five teachers $500 for school supplies or classroom upgrades.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way students are getting their education, moving to virtual learning and video lessons,” the website’s team said. “One of the things that’s been lost is the ability for students to go on field trips and learn outside of the classroom [whether physical or online].”
On the website, Upgraded Points provides a list of 12 world-famous museums or art galleries offering free virtual tours. It also has created a free worksheet for teachers to give to their students.
To be eligible for the giveaway, teachers have to fill out a short form. They can visit https://upgradedpoints.com/giving-back for full details on eligibility, the giveaway, and how to enter.
