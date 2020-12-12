The Vigo County Public Library currently features artist Elise Spaid-Roberts in a virtual gallery on its Facebook page and YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=7oYKDG3kgaM.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is unable to display River City Art Association’s December Artist of the Month in the lobby of the main branch in Terre Haute.
In addition to blackout poetry, the Terre Haute artist has spent recent years making tiny paintings.
“Painting on coins and equally small pieces is a technical and physical challenge for me,” she said in her artist statement explaining her latest works she chose to share on the library’s social media sites.
“There’s no room for a shaky hand. Painting has always served as a way to center my thoughts, but small work brings focus to a maximum level. I have to be aware of how physically relaxed I am when painting as well. It’s easier said than done, but the time it takes serves as a wonderful moment of relief. Painting is a bit of escapism for me. Landscapes as a subject offer a reprieve from the chaos in the rest of the world. I’m also fascinated by extreme weather and enjoy painting clouds.”
Spaid-Roberts still occasionally paints in 5- by 7-inch and larger sizes. But, “I think painting in miniature is something I’ll be doing for a while.”
For more information on Spaid-Roberts and examples of her work in several media, visit www.leafpileart.com.
