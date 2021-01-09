Vigo library video features River City Artist of the Month

The Vigo County Public Library features Terre Haute artist Edith Acton in its January Artist of the Month virtual exhibition on Facebook and YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLq1wVR0Cgw.
Representing River City Art Association in the video are six examples of Acton’s fused glass creations.
Acton has been working in this medium for over 15 years, and has shown her work at juried shows by RCAA, Wabash Valley Art Guild and Arts Illiana, as well as festivals, including Miracle on 7th Street.
Fused glass is an interesting way of turning colored glass into appealing works of art for office or home decor, Acton said. “Each piece is one of a kind. It is very hard to make two pieces exactly alike due to the way the glass is heated, shrinks, and morphs itself into one lovely, colorful piece of work.”
In addition to wall art, Acton fashions many of her ideas into wearable art. “Jewelry is a fun way to make art that is available to anyone,” she added.
Inspiration for Acton’s artwork comes from her surroundings. “Sometimes it is as simple as looking out of a window,” she said, “or walking along a beach to get an idea for a new piece.”
For RCAA membership details, visit RiverCityArt.org.
