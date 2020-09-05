Photographic works by River City Art Association member Thomas Wright will be featured in the September Artist of the Month video presentation on the Vigo County Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The virtual exhibit includes new work not previously displayed by Wright. They include “Angel Oak,” “White Altered,” “Green to Chrome,” “Standing Strong,” “Rest Stop” and “Abandoned Pier.”
“Angel Oak” is an image of one of America’s oldest living trees, Wright said, that stands in Angel Oak Park near Charleston, South Carolina.
“It is thought by some to be near 1,500 years old but is more likely around 500 years of age,” Wright said. “It is 65 feet tall and 28 feet in circumference. It provides 17,000 square feet of shade and the longest branch is 187 feet long. Truly, Angel Oak is a magnificent tree for all to enjoy.”
“White Altered” and “Green to Chrome” are two new images in Wright’s ever growing Definitive Car Series. “This series is a concentration of the different lines, curves and parts of older cars that provide the onlooker with the information needed to identify the car,” Wright said. “Most cars of today look much the same unlike the cars of yesterday which tend to have a personality and their own definitive look.”
Wright, born and raised in Terre Haute, had a fascination for photography and art at a young age. He was always drawing or taking photographs. After saving enough of his hard earned money, he bought his first “real” camera from Galloway Photo Shops.
While attending Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Wright became the lead photographer for the yearbook. He also continued to sharpen his skills behind the camera and became a sales associate at Galloway Photo.
After working at Galloway Photo for awhile, Wright was promoted to run the black and white photo finishing and copy lab. He continued to work for Galloway Photo for close to six years before taking a job at Sony DADC, where he was a printer for almost 32 years.
Wright left factory work due to health reasons and now concentrates on his photography. He prints all of his work himself at home whether for an art exhibit or personal everyday use. He uses high quality professional papers and inks specializing in metallic and pearl-based papers. Using these specific professional metallic and pearl papers, the final images are produced with a truly realistic look and have a much more vibrant color reproduction to the final print in comparison to a normal matte, semi-gloss, or glossy surface print.
Being forced into early retirement, Wright’s artist statement became “Life is too short, preserve its memories in a photo as tomorrow is never promised.”
For more information on RCAA’s award-winning photographer and RCAA membership details visit RiverCityArt.org or call Todd Stokes at (812) 232-0048.
More about the artist
Thomas Wright has received several placement awards through the years entering his artwork in photography contests by TREES Inc. and in the professional open class Fine Arts Department at the Vigo County Fair.
In 2018 Wright became an active member of River City Art Association and Wabash Valley Art Guild and has since entered many juried exhibitions and art shows promoted by the two groups. He received a first place award on his titled piece, “Vertical Limits,” at the 2018 WVAG Spring Fling show in Clabber Girl Museum as well as an honorable mention on his titled piece, “Frosted.” That same year, he received a second place on his titled piece “Blue to Chrome” at RCAA’s annual juried exhibition in First Financial Bank.
In 2019, Wright received an honorable mention on his titled piece, “Golden Reflections,” in the WVAG exhibit in Clabber Girl. He received a second place award on his titled piece, “Golden Reflections,” at the 2019 RCAA juried exhibition in First National Bank. Also in 2019, Wright received first place honors on his titled piece, “Reflective Past,” at the Annual Midwest Photography Show in the Link Art Gallery at Paris, Illinois.
