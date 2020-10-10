Dian Der Ohanian Phillips of Terre Haute is River City Art Association’s October Artist of the Month featured by the Vigo County Public Library in a virtual gallery on its Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/gchvrXWM0us.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is unable to display artwork in its Artist of the Month gallery space in the lobby of the main branch in Terre Haute.
Phillips works primarily in watercolor, acrylic and oils. Her paintings and her black and white photos are strongly influenced by nature and rural scenes.
For her library feature, Phillips shares her work inspired by the changing of the seasons.
“It’s the season of colorful autumn leaves, drives through the country – over the river and through the woods – pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires and country festivals,” she said in her artist’s statement. “These paintings reflect the season with images of colorful fall leaves and rural farm scenes, and I hope you enjoy them.”
Phillips has always been an artist and was influenced and encouraged by her father, who was a gifted painter. Growing up in New Albany, Indiana, she took every elective art class in middle and high school, and took Saturday morning art classes at the University of Louisville. Also during that time (and long before online courses), she began correspondence course work with Art Instruction Schools. That foundation course in drawing, painting and commercial art gave her the skills to be hired in an art department immediately after high school graduation.
A scholarship student at Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, Phillips received a bachelor of fine arts degree in visual communications. Her foundation courses included fine art and photography (where she learned darkroom skills). She completed a Masters program at Indiana University, and did additional post-graduate work at Boston University. While at Herron, she studied painting with professors Harry A. Davis, Edmund Brucker, Robert Berkshire and Sarah Burns.
Phillips was a graphic designer/art director for the majority of her professional life. She continued her fine art pursuits during those years by taking drawing and painting classes.
After retiring, Phillips began painting again full time. She has participated in several group and solo exhibitions in the Midwest and has received awards for her painting and photography. Her art is in private collections throughout the United States.
For more information, visit RiverCityArt.org or contact Phillips at art_2_art@yahoo.com.
