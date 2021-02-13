River City Art Association’s February Artist of the Month featured by the Vigo County Public Library is Donald Turner of Terre Haute.
In a virtual exhibition on the library’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/BudbEaKgYh8, Turner celebrates his heritage and Black History Month.
The six works featured in the library video include Turner’s portrait of Billie Holiday, a pastel drawing titled “Lady Day,” and an oil painting, “Rainbow.” Turner also is a master of watercolors, as well as charcoal, graphite and ink drawings.
Turner attended Butler University and Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, where he studied with renowned Indiana artist Harry Davis. He later studied art with Charles Reddington, Whitney Engeran Jr., Monty Montgomery and Dick Hay at Indiana State University.
After earning several degrees in art education, a master of arts and a master of science degrees, Turner studied watercolor painting in spring 2008 with internationally known painter Joseph Fettingis NWS at Turkey Run State Park.
After many years of teaching art in the public schools and at ISU, he retired in 2008 to start his own art business as an illustrator.
Turner’s company, Turner Graphique Designs, has created work for several well-known companies and organizations in Terre Haute and the surrounding area including Clabber Girl, Williams/Randall Marketing and Communications, and Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute.
Turner is well known in the art community for the drawings and paintings he has created for area art shows and juried exhibitions. His many honors and awards include a first place in 2016 for his pastel drawing, “The Legend of Satchmo,” at RCAA’s eighth annual juried exhibition; Best of Show in 2017 for his “Lady Day” entry in the VCPL’s Big Read Art Competition; and People’s Choice award in 2019 for his “Iron Mike” graphite drawing of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in the VCPL’s Big Read “The Big Smoke” Art Competition.
Turner is a past president and past vice president of RCAA. For RCAA membership information visit RiverCityArt.org.
