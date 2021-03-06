Landscape painter Christel Gutelius is Wabash Valley Art Guild’s March artist of the month featured in a Vigo County Public Library YouTube video at https://youtu.be/URLasPGVUa8
Due to the pandemic, the virtual exhibition replaces the in-person display in the lobby at the library’s main branch.
The Parke County resident works in oils, although she still uses acrylics when she feels the need. Scenes at parks, sunsets and sunrises, country roads, but especially the play of light in her surroundings, are inspirations for the next painting.
Paintings featured in the library’s video presentation are some of her most current work.
Gutelius said she carries a camera with her most of the time.
“I’m often surprised with a view that captivates me. It’s often when I’m not even out looking for something to photograph. My husband is used to me asking him to pull over or turn or wait for a few minutes while I get my photographs and take mental notes.”
While she may start a painting en plein air, or directly outdoors from time to time, Gutelius said she does enjoy working at home in the studio.
Other paintings by Gutelius can be viewed at The Athens Arts Gallery in Crawfordsville.
Visit the Wabash Valley Art Guild Facebook page for membership details.
