Vigo library features clay works by Terre Haute artist on YouTube

Each month the River City Art Association selects a member to display their artwork in a virtual show hosted by the Vigo County Public Library.
The library will feature Richard Acton, RCAA’s April Artist of the Month, on its YouTube site.
Acton has been an RCAA member for only three years; however, during that time he has managed to show others the versatility of working with clay. He has chosen to make wall hangings with the clay instead of bowls and cups that many people choose. His imagination allows him to roll a flat piece of clay and turn it into a camping scene, a bunny in the grass, or his version of a home surrounded in flowers.
Acton has always lived in Terre Haute. He attended a local high school and received bachelor of science and master of science degrees from Indiana State University. Teaching Industrial Arts taught him valuable lessons that he can use in his work with clay.
Art featured in the virtual show includes “Angel,” an angel shaped into the clay; “Get Off My Limb,” an award-winning piece with birds fighting over a tree branch; a bunny hopping through grass; and a lighthouse at the edge of the water guiding people to safety.
Visit RiverCityArt.org for more details.
