As a 22-year-old college student, Betty Martin didn’t pass up her first chance to vote.
“My mom and dad always voted,” Martin recalled earlier this month. “You grew up, and that’s what you did.”
A friend helped Martin get an absentee ballot in the fall of 1956, when she was an Indiana University student in Bloomington. Martin voted for incumbent President Dwight Eisenhower, who won re-election over Democratic challenger Adlai Stevenson, a former Illinois governor. Martin, now 86, hasn’t missed an opportunity to vote since.
Three fellow longtime members of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County share that same commitment to voting. At a gathering in a downtown Terre Haute coffee shop, Pat Mansard, Robbie Piper and Carolyn Callecod remembered their first votes and the routine of voting instilled by their families. “My mother and father taught me that it was a responsibility,” said Piper, who cast her first presidential vote for Richard Nixon in 1968. Piper is 75 now.
“The reason we’re so passionate is because it’s been passed down through our families,” said Callecod, the 67-year-old president of the League’s Vigo County chapter and a first-time voter for Jimmy Carter in 1976.
“And it’s generational for those that don’t vote,” added Martin.
Indeed, encouraging more Vigo County residents to vote is one of several missions the local League has undertaken since its formation 100 years ago this spring.
The nonpartisan group conducts voter registration drives, organizes public candidate forums each election season, arranges monthly “crackerbarrel” sessions for Indiana legislators to answer constituents’ questions, and helps educate citizens on the voting process through platforms such as the online site Vote411.org.
As far back as 1920, the League advocated for a juvenile court system in Vigo County to focus on the well-being of children, according to a historical account compiled by Piper. In the 1970s, the League led the county through legal steps creating the present-day Vigo County Public Library main branch and system. Through a century of activity, the League also took stances on issues such as court reform, zoning, taxes, schools, environmental concerns, senior citizens’ problems and the former county children’s home.
“We’re few, but we’re mighty,” Mansard said.
“We mainly want to get information to the public,” Callecod said of the local League’s 21st-century goals.
The groundwork to that mission was laid a century ago this week. The Indiana League of Women Voters grew out of the Women’s Franchise League of Indiana, a suffrage group that had pushed for female citizens’ voting rights. On Jan. 27, 1920, the new Indiana League had an organizational meeting in Terre Haute’s Central Christian Church, according to Terre Haute Saturday Spectator archives.
The Spectator’s preview story said that dinner meeting “promises to reverse the old order of things.” The gathering occurred 11 days after the Indiana General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment to the Constitution recognizing women’s right to vote. Thirty-six states were needed to ratify the amendment, and Indiana was the 20th to do so. Barely a month later, the national League of Women Voters — aiming to educate a legion of new voters — formed on Feb. 14, 1920. Dominoes toward a national movement began falling in a historic year.
Longtime suffragette Helen Benbridge led an organizational meeting of the first Vigo County League of Women Voters on March 27, 1920. The group formally began on May 8 of that same year. Apparently, the political parties rebelled against the fledgling league. Democrats and Republicans filled their committees with “anti or inactive suffrage workers because they were easier handled than the active suffrage workers,” the Spectator reported.
Later that summer, and 132 years after the U.S. Constitution was first ratified, Congress finally approved the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920. Women had won the right to vote.
Rocky road to rights for all
The path to voting rights was “complicated and sometimes ugly,” according to a national League of Women Voters historical review. Women of color didn’t gain full voting access, because of racist Jim Crow laws in the South, until Congress passed the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Also, “the black suffragettes, who did not get credit back then for what they did, are now starting to get recognition,” Piper said.
Through the decades, Vigo County’s chapter of the League saw its membership rise and wane. It disbanded about a decade after its formation, reemerged in 1938, merged into the state League in 1984, and regained its full-fledged status in 1992. Today, the group has 25 members, down from a peak of 50 earlier this century, Callecod explained.
They’re open to new members, male or female. Any U.S. citizen age 18 or older can join, with an annual membership fee of $50. “We are nonprofit, so we rely on memberships and donations,” Callecod said. “None of us get paid.”
In addition to its activities, the League provides Constitution booklets at its events, and “I Voted” stickers at polling sites. Since 2012, the Vigo League has organized the Women’s Equality Day March through Terre Haute each Aug. 26, marking the anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s passage with inspirational speeches, 1920s period attire and educational materials.
Local elections matter
The desired end result of all League efforts is improved civic engagement throughout the community, Callecod said. Turnouts in Terre Haute and Vigo County have hit historic lows in recent years, though turnout improved for the 2019 municipal election that included — for the first time ever — referendums on a property-tax increase for school operations and a casino.
Voters the League encountered were “passionate about those [referendum] issues,” Callecod said, but less so about the races for city offices.
League outreach emphasizes the value of studying local election candidates and issues. “The people you vote for locally impact your life on a daily basis more so than national or state offices,” Callecod said. “But [that message is] not getting through.”
As Martin put it, “Who’s going to decide whether you get a splash pad at your park? It’s not the national people.”
Many of those local elections are determined by a few hundred or a few dozen or a handful of votes, countering the familiar phrase used by nonvoters that “my vote won’t count,” the longtime League members said.
The League advocates for more accessible voting laws. Its quest for more members also reflects a desire to involve more sectors of the community. “We’d like our league to reflect the makeup of our community,” Callecod said. “People of different ages, races and sexual orientation — they can enrich our organization.”
As the League members talked inside the Corner Grind coffee shop downtown, there were two young women also in the room. Darlene Kinslow, a 20-year-old Indiana State University student from Fishers, was working as a barista. Lexie Parrott, a 20-year-old ISU student from Kokomo, was studying. Neither overheard the League members’ conversation, but seemed interested in its purpose.
“I know we need to vote,” Kinslow said, adding that she intends to vote in the upcoming 2020 election.
Parrott’s parents have regularly voted “ever since I can remember.” She’s also seen voter registration and educational efforts around the ISU campus since becoming a student there. The idea of joining the League of Women Voters, though, wasn’t something she’d contemplated, before.
“But I think that’s something that’s very much worth looking into,” she said.
League of Women Voters of Vigo County
• Any U.S. citizen, male or female, can join the local league.
• Memberships fees are $50 annually and help cover the services provided by the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.
• People interested can contact president Carolyn Callecod at cscallecod1@hotmail.com. Or, mail a $50 check, made out to the League of Women Voters of Vigo County (LWVVC), to P.O. Box 5444, Terre Haute, IN, 47805. (Write “membership” in the notation area of check.)
