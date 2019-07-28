The Vigo County Public Library announced that it has reached its 2019 Summer Reading Program goal of reading 30,000 hours as a community. As of July 23, participants had read and logged 31,987 hours, including time spent reading books, magazines and online articles as well as time spent listening to audio books.
The Summer Reading Program is an annual event that encourages reading during the summer months to help prevent what is known as “the Summer Slide,” a time when students are at risk of losing skills they learned in the previous school year.
In addition to achieving the 30,000-hour reading goal, the library also announced that more than 2,115 people have participated since June 1.
“I am overwhelmed with the response to this year’s program,” said Sarah Trover, program and event manager for VCPL. “It shows just how engaged Vigo County is — reading more than 30,000 hours in six weeks is no small feat.”
Even with the goal for the 2019 Summer Reading Program already met, VCPL still encourages everyone to get involved before the program ends. There are still many programs planned though the rest of the seasonal event, along with grand prizes to be given away for all ages.
The last day to sign up and log hours is July 31. People can do so at any Vigo County Public Library location or online at www.vigo.lib.in.us/summer. Those interested in learning more can call (812) 232-1113.
