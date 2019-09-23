Vigo County Public Library has joined forces with Wabash Valley leaders to promote Banned Books Week and the importance of diverse ideas. Among those advocating for access to banned or challenged books are ISU President Deborah Curtis, City Council President Martha Crossen, reTHINK founder Shikha Bhattacharyya and Vigo County Councilman Chris Switzer.
Visit VCPL or follow VCPL on social media to explore banned books and learn more about the books chosen by each local leader.
Banned Books Week is offered in conjunction with VCPL’s Explore Leadership @ your Library campaign. From now through November, the Library is hosting events promoting leadership in the community and the impact of positive change.
Banned Books Week is a national event celebrated by libraries, schools and the public and sponsored by the American Library Association. Each year, Vigo County Public Library highlights attempted censorship while also supporting intellectual freedom.
More information about VCPL’s leadership initiative and Banned Books Week can be found online at www.vigo.lib.in.us.
