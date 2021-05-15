Vigo County Historical Museum speaker series starts May 22

Parke County author Mike Lunsford will kick off the Vigo County Historical Museum’s 2021 speaker series, Conversations in History.
Lunsford will talk about renowned artist Omer “Salty” Seamon at 2 p.m. May 22 in the auditorium of the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the museum website.
Lunsford recently highlighted “Salty” as part of his series, “Links to Terre Haute’s Past,” published in Terre Haute Living Magazine. In his series, Lunsford writes on the lives of local historic figures who found their final resting place in Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Lunsford’s ‘conversation’ compliments the new Vigo Inspired Arts & Artists Exhibit at the museum where several pieces of “Salty’s” artwork is featured.
Admission is free to museum members.
Details for upcoming events are posted to the museum website as they develop.
For more information on the speaker series or museum membership, go to www.vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717.
