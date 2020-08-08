Vigo County Historical Museum exhibit highlights role played by Terre Haute women in suffrage movement

It would be easy to wonder what possible impact the people of Terre Haute could have made in securing the right to vote for women via passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
You could spend hours on the internet retracing the suffragist’s movement from Seneca Falls to any number of lecture halls, through the writings calling for change, the pictorial accounts of marches and displays of civil disobedience.
But even then you still might miss the names and stories of Ida Husted Harper or of Kate Debs, Helen Benbridge, Grace Evans or Bertha Pratt King, all of whom made significant contributions to the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
And all of whom, for at least a time, called Terre Haute home.
Be it appropriate, then, that these women are featured in an exhibit, Vigo Women Vote: 100 Years, at the Vigo County Historical Museum for the amendment’s centenary celebration.
Museum executive director Susan Tingley said it’s the museum’s mission to celebrate the milestone amendment and highlight the local women who played a role in securing a right that, most often today, gets taken for granted.
The exhibit features a handful of placards dedicated to the stories and efforts of Harper, Debs, Benbridge, Evans and King.
And while often overshadowed by nationally recognized suffragist figures like Susan B. Anthony or Elizabeth Cady Stanton, these women were instrumental in ensuring Indiana joined the 35 other states needed to ratify the 19th Amendment, Tingley said.
Harper was a columnist for the Terre Haute Saturday Evening Mail that called attention to women’s issues and offered opinions on national issues.
Benbridge was a reporter for the competing Terre Haute Tribune and later became a state and national leader in the Women’s Franchise League. She is also a founding member of the Terre Haute League of Women Voters.
Debs, of Eugene notoriety, was a member of a local suffrage organization and wrote that a woman, in neither voice nor will, should be anything less than equal to a man. She often promoted suffrage as she accompanied Eugene Debs on campaign trips.
Along with suffrage, Evans, an African-American woman, was a notable advocate for equal rights. King, who later married Max Ehrmann, was an author and educator who toured the Midwest and rallied support of the 19th Amendment.
They all played a local part in a fight that unfolded in every town, city and county across the nation, Tingley said.
“To get this amendment drafted and then ratified was a huge effort,” Tingley said. “It took a lot of women and a lot of men participating in women’s suffrage in every state that it was eventually ratified.
“And people should know that people, even here in Vigo County, were active in making it happen.”
Tingley said it’s also important to note that these women didn’t kick their feet up after the amendment was ratified. Many then began rallying for other issues of equality, she said.
A placard in the exhibit alludes to just that, noting a 1920 article written for The Wabash Valley Review by Anna Bowles Wiley, who wrote about these women and their contributions to the women’s movement of the early 20th century.
“Leaders in Vigo County who have been foremost in suffrage, are now in the front line trenches, fighting for votes — women’s votes, men’s votes — for these women are not going to be any more content to have a mere polling of women votes alone than whey were with men votes before, but they wish the full strength of expression from the whole people.”
