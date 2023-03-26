Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Observed raw steak stored above peppers in walk-in cooler. Observed refried beans being held at 91°F. Must be reheated to 165°F then placed on steam table and held at 135°F or above. Found three pans of cooked ground beef made the day before inside walk-in cooler at 60°F. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found sour cream and shredded cheese at 47°F and raw shrimp at 52°F. Must be 41°F or lower.
Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. Third St. (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on table-mounted can opener and ice machine. Found fajita chicken at 120°F and should be at least 135°F or above. Observed hand wash sink at bar with accumulated lime and employee filling bucket at hand wash sink.
Poplar Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Certified Food Handlers Certificate expired. Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Hand wash sink found blocked.
Real Hacienda, 3728 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found raw chicken stored above ready to eat sauces and produce. Found built up black debris on table mounted can opener.
Ulloa’s Market Place, 1420 Lafayette Ave. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found employee’s personal food items stored with ready to eat items for service. Observed employee eating at kitchen prep table. Found multiple items in reach in refrigerators without dates or labels.
Zeng Sushi Asian, 2309 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Observed raw fish and cut pineapple resting together next to sink. Found raw chicken stored above raw sea food inside walk-in cooler. Observed several food items inside walk-in, reach-in and sushi bar coolers without date markings.
The Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed dish machine sanitizer not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect. Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzle in bar area.
Expressway Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed snack packs containing meat, cheese and crackers without date markings. Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 N. Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener.
Marathon Gas & Food, 1701 S. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) — Found prepackaged sandwiches not date marked.
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found pizza screens with excessive accumulated carbon buildup and grease.
Quickpik, Inc., 3230 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed mouse droppings and dead insects around coffee machine and inside cabinets.
The Treehouse, 729 N. Seventh St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated food debris on table mounted can opener.
Wendy’s #38260, 2049 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) — Found built up black debris on soda nozzles in drive thru and dining room. Found pink debris in ice machine.
6th Avenue Gentlemen’s Club, 796 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed mouse droppings inside cabinet under sink.
Circle K #2428, 2219 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found employee drink near packaged sandwiches without a lid.
Infinity Petroleum, LLC, 5083 N. Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed hand wash sink blocked and not easily accessible and with no soap or paper towels.
Wendy’s #29070, 3421 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Found chili at 115°F – must be 135°F or above.
Wings Etc., 1800 Ft. Harrison Rd. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) — Observed pink debris on ice machine.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza Dr. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Sanitizer not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Taco Bell #3001014, 3132 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) — Observed accumulated debris on unsweet tea nozzle.
New Day Cafe, 2919 S. Third St. (0 Critical, 5 Non-Critical)
Citgo Food Mart, 743 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Little Bears Coffee, 2720 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Hardee’s, 200 N. Third St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Sycamore Country Club Inc., 200 Heritage Dr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s #147, 4842 S. U.S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell #3001036, 2105 N. Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Verve/Scout’s, 677 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
B&B Food Cash & Carry, 724 S. 13th St.
Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd.
Canteen Vending, 1219 N. Fruitridge Ave.
The Commons at Honey Creek, 1450 E. Crossing Blvd.
Deming Learning Center, 1750 8th Ave.
Dixie Bee Elementary School, 1655 E. Jessica Dr.
Dollar General Store #23308, 7121 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Dollar General, 4540 S. Indiana 63
Domino’s Pizza, 3300 N. 25th St.
Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave.
Farrington Grove Elementary, 1826 S. 6th St.
Fayette Elementary School, 9400 Beech St.
First Baptist North Food Pantry, 2944 E. Hall Ave.
Franklin Elementary School, 1600 Elm St.
Holiday Inn Express, 2645 Joe Fox Street
Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.
Metro Diner, 3451 U.S. Hwy 41
North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.
Ouabache Elementary, 501 Maple Ave.
Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave.
Saratoga/Azar’s Catering, 431 Wabash Ave.
Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave.
Thornton Oil #80, 2330 S. Third St.
Twelve Points Book Company, LLC, 1279 Lafayette Ave.
United Ministries in Higher Education, 321 N. Seventh St.
Vigo County Head Start, 705 S. Fifth St.
Wayne Newton Legion 346, 1346 Wabash Ave.
West Vigo Community Center Soup Kitchen, 127 W. Johnson Ave.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S. 25th St.
Follow-up
Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) — Observed employee drinks and food not in designated area. Observed refried beans at 109°F. Must be reheated to 165F then held at 135°F. Observed lemons and other food in hand wash sink.
Mobile Units approved to open
B&C Ice’n Things Up LLC, Brazil
Yochum Farm Produce & More Wild Caught Seafood, Vincennes
Establishments approved to open
Subway (Deep Royal 29, LLC), 1735 N. Third St. (new owners)
