The Open Class Department at the 2021 Vigo County Fair allows anyone the opportunity to exhibit items in a variety of areas and showcase their talents and hobbies.
Home and Family Arts results include:
In Canning category: Grand Champion Rhonda Maher and Reserve Grand Champion Sandra Trout. Champions Rhonda Maher for fruits and pickles; Trout for vegetables; Mandy Maher for meats, Christine Scifres for jellies; and Marva Marshall for preserves, jams and marmalades.
In Culinary category: Grand Champion Christopher Moore and Reserve Grand Champion Lo Sporer. Champions Sporer for breads and pies, Christine Scifres for gluten-free, Marva Marshall for cakes, Moore for mixes and Flo Evinger for cookies.
In Hobby and Crafts category: Grand Champion Paul Staley and Reserve Grand Champion Nancy Gilell. Champions Robin Smith for painting, Jean Diemer for textile arts, Staley for special materials and Gilell for miscellaneous.
In Horticulture category: Grand Champion Levi Chickadaunce and Reserve Grand Champion Rhonda Maher. Champions Maher for vegetables, Chickadaunce for vegetable market basket display and Flo Evinger for largest cabbage.
In Miscellaneous Foods category: Grand Champion Jessica Starr and Reserve Grand Champion Teresa Dugger. Champions Flo Evinger for salads, Lo Sporer for dressing and candy, Kathy Bradbury for sauces and barbecue, Starr for relish, Marva Marshall for casserole and Dugger for foreign foods.
In the Salsa Contest: Champion Flo Evinger and Reserve Champion Heather Sedletzeck.
In Needlecraft category: Grand Champion Jessie McCollum and Reserve Grand Champion Kathleen Keelen. Champions Keelen for quilts and comforts, and fabric wearing apparel; Deanna Evinger for knitting; Rhonda Maher for crocheting; Jean Diemer for surface stitchery; McCollum for counted thread; and Ruth Ridener for canvas work.
In Fine Arts category: Best of Show Sandra Fisher and Reserve Grand Champion Ray Waggoner. Champions Fisher for professional painting, David Pigg for professional drawing, Kyma Drake for professional mixed media, Tabby Flinn for amateur painting and Rebecca McFadden for amateur drawing.
In Photography category: Grand Champion Mike Lunsford and Reserve Grand Champion Chris Schellenberg. Champions Lunsford for professional, black and white, and professional, color; Ricky Davison for amateur, black and white; and Chris Schellenberg for amateur, color.
In Floriculture category: First Division: Grand Champion Charlene McKean and Reserve Grand Champion Treva Cook. Champions Nila Ingle for houseplants, Cook for flowers and herbs, and McKean for arrangement. Second Division: Grand Champion Nila Ingle and Reserve Grand Champion Treva Cook. Champions Cook for flowers, arrangement and herb arrangement; and Ingle for herbs in a pot/container.
In People with Exceptional Abilities category: Champions Brian Ripple for Christmas item, Matt Turner for pencil cup holder, and Peyton Haviland for hobby and craft miscellaneous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.