Vigo County 4-H announces July fair results

Vigo County 4-H hosted in-person events along with virtual entries for exhibition for its members in July. All 4-Her’s were able to showcase their talents in a variety of different areas.
More than 1,400 entries were received for exhibits in 2020. The Exhibit Hall at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds included projects in photography, cupcake decorating, recycling, gardening, and more. Many of these exhibits qualified for the Indiana State Fair, which will take place virtually.
Livestock shows were able to proceed in-person following a detailed COVID-19 safety plan. Since the public was not allowed to visit the display of projects or shows, videos have been uploaded to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChtxNnIfxCXgp0uQCLvXqhQ, the Purdue Extension-Vigo County YouTube Channel.
Vigo County 4-H members have taken advantage of new opportunities provided in 2020 to learn more about themselves, develop new cooking skills, explore new careers, and travel the globe by participating in virtual learning opportunities provided by area 4-H Youth Development Educators. Increased time at home was spent working on projects and in the barn handling livestock projects in order to prepare them for their time in the show arena.
A list of winners in pdf format is attached to this story.
