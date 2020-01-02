Vigo County 4-H will provide hot cocoa and 4-H information at its open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Purdue Extension-Vigo County office, 275 Ohio St.
The event is for potential, new or returning families to learn more about the largest youth development program in the nation. Families are encouraged to stop by to get help with their 4HOnline enrollment, pick up club meeting schedules, receive a new member guide, pay the state enrollment fee or just ask some questions. A hot chocolate bar will be provided to enjoy while learning about the program.
Open enrollment for Vigo County 4-H runs through Jan. 15. All 4-H members are eligible to participate in robotics challenges, career exploration, leadership building, camp, trips to Purdue University, the Vigo County Fair and more.
Anyone unable to attend the open house can contact Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at 812-462-3371.
