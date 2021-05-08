A series of veterans-only writing workshops collectively called “Writing in Peace” is being offered at Turkey Run State Park in partnership with The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library.
The free workshops are led by award-winning writer Bonnie Maurer at Turkey Run Inn every month through October. They can host up to 20 veterans per month. Attendees must provide their own transportation and food.
Military veterans can sign up by emailing info@vonnegutlibrary.org, indicating preferred date/dates to attend. More details are at vonnegutlibrary.org/arts-in-the-park-veterans-workshop.
Author Kurt Vonnegut, the cousin of Richard Lieber, is recognized as the father of the Indiana State Parks system. Participants will learn about the state parks and write creatively in a natural setting.
KVML is interested in helping veterans move on from their military experience to discover what future career or creative experience will help, as Vonnegut would say, “… make your soul grow.”
The park is at 8121 E. Park Road in Marshall, Ind. Entrance fees are $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle.
