For the ninth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country invites veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy free lunch Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All veterans — including all active, retired, or former U.S. military — can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu, including a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service, including military or VA car, or discharge papers, is needed.
Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute is located at 2941 S. 3rd Street.
