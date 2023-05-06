First Church of the Nazarene will host its annual vendor fair and car show.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the church, located at 801 Fort Harrison Road.
In the case of rain, the event will take place June 24.
The day will feature vendors, an array of vehicles and food trucks. Funds will support the church’s Consumed Youth Group.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the show starting at 9. Awards will be at 2:30 p.m.
The cost per vehicle is $20 and $30 per vendor by May 27. A late fee of $5 will be added after May 27.
For more information, visit www.thnaz.org.
