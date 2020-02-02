Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Ill., and the University of Illinois Extension will continue their Nutrition Series at LTC with a free program on vegetarian diets on Feb. 11.
The program will give people a chance to learn more about a vegetarian diet and also give people the chance to learn about meatless meals. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a well-planned vegetarian diet is a healthy and nutritionally adequate diet. The program will define different types of vegetarian diets and cover nutritional concerns.
The program is free and will take place in the LTC Library. People can register for the program by calling 618-544-8657. Future programs in the Nutrition Series will cover superfoods and eggs.
The Nutrition Series is a part of Lincoln Trail College’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth, and programs for kids. LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the college and at www.iecc.edu/ltc.
