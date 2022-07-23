DONE EXCEPT SOME IDs - CAN RUN WITHOUT
The YMCAs of the Wabash Valley wrapped up their Go Green and Give Campaign in January. The campaign ran from Thanksgiving through the end of 2021 with a goal of getting people to donate $1 each during their visit to local businesses to help ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, but employed) families and children to be able to participate in sports, childcare and membership at the YMCA. The Y had over 1,200 donors across the Wabash Valley support the campaign.
The recent Go Green and Give Campaign, hosted by the YMCAs of the Wabash Valley, raised funds to support kids and families at the YMCA. The Terre Haute and Brazil YMCAs provide services to people of all ages. The organization served over 500 children in after-school programs in 2021, as well as almost 300 in summer day camps and 600 in youth sports. They also provide scholarships to nearly 40 percent of their members and participants.
3. Parke Heritage Middle School National Jr. Honor Society hosted its induction of new members on Feb. 10 in the middle school gym. Nineteen seventh and eighth-grade students were inducted as new members. They were selected based upon scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. These are the five pillars that are the basis for all National Jr. Honor Society selections. Newly inducted members include seventh-graders Hailey Bonomo, Mia Bowles, Klayton Burgess, Jackie Ferguson, Maddison Fisher, Hayden Holcomb, Haley Holtsclaw, Jackson Jenkins, Ella Lacy, Samantha Mikus, Ella Norman, Addison Ramsay, Mackenzie Reath, Legend Smith and Anesa Veseli. Eighth-grade students include Aerianna DeSmith, Kara Jeffers, Alexandra Patton and Marshal Vincent. In the photo are (front, from left) DeSmith, Jeffers, Patton and Vincent; (second row) Bonomo, Bowles, Burgess, Ferguson and Fisher; (third row) Holcomb, Holtsclaw, Jenkins, Lacy and Mikus; and (back) Norman, Ramsay, Reath, Smith and Veseli.
Several members of the Riverton Parke High School band participated in the Indiana State School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest on Feb. 12 at Honey Creek Middle School. Students performed individually, in small groups or in large groups with a wind/percussion/string instruments or vocals. Hayden Hastings received gold ratings on his solo.
Riverton Parke High School band member Gabriela Campbell earned a gold rating on her solo at the Indiana State School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest. The event took place on Feb. 12 at Honey Creek Middle School. The band is instructed by Emma Norris.
6. Members of the Parke Heritage High School band participated in the Indiana State School Music Association Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, February 12. High school band members earning golds were Treyton Burgess, Group 1 piccolo solo; Em Burnett, Group 2 flute solo; and Alison Nicholas, Group 2 trombone solo. Aidan Gilooly earned a silver in Group 1 trombone solo. Treyton advanced to the state contest. In the photo are (from left) Nicholas, Burnett, Burgess, Gilooly and Band Director Nathan Rosich.
7. Parke Heritage Middle School band members Megan Shockey (left) and Hallie Miller both earned gold medals in the Group 3 flute solo division at the Indiana State School Music Association Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Contest. The event took place on Feb. 12 at Honey Creek Middle School.
8. Parke Heritage High School freshman Treyton Burgess (right) earned a gold rating with his piccolo solo at the Indiana State School Music Association state instrumental solo and ensemble contest recently at North Central High School in Indianapolis. He is pictured with Nathan Rosich, the band director.
9. Six fifth-grade History Club students from Rockville Elementary School were selected to advance to the state level after winning the National History Day Indiana West Youth Division Contest on Feb. 26. Advancing to state are MaKenna Mager with her project on Benjamin Harrison and the national parks; Emma Pezan with her project on Indiana’s steam boat industry; HollyDawn Crowder with her project on Mattie Rice Coney; and Aiden Nicholas, Stephen Myers and Liverio Ponce with their group project on the Salem witch trials. Also participating in the contest were Graham Earl with his project on the great Chicago fires and Beckett Stemle with his project on the history of Prohibition. The winners of the West Division were scheduled to compete April 30 at Marian University in Indianapolis. Pictured are (from left) Pezan, Mager, Earl, Ponce, Myers, Nicholas, Crowder and Stemle.
10. A dual induction of the Riverton Parke National Honor Society and the Riverton Parke National Junior Honor Society took place on March 3 in the RP gymnasium followed by a reception in the cafeteria. NJHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service. Those students invited to participate in NJHS met the requirements of a 3.5 GPA; wrote an essay explaining their qualities of leadership, service and character; and were approved by a vote of their teachers. The NJHS sponsor is Heather Sedletzeck. The new and current NJHS members pictured are (front, from left) Jenna Virostko, Cora Batty, Marri Chavira, Felicity Montgomery, Brynlee McGrannahan, Taylor Melvin, Kaylee Keller and Maddie Lumaye; (second row) Allie Passmore, Bailey Scott, Aubri Morman, Lydia Heck, Mary-Claire Featherling, Rachael Plank and Lillian Hobson; and (back) Jack Webster, Brody McConnell, Jonah Hopkins, Maggie Virostko, Malee McElroy and Jaydon Shaffer.
