The annual Providence Medical Group/St. George Open was conducted at Rea Park golf course on Oct. 16, 2022. The two-person scramble benefits the General Fund and Helping Hands program at St. George Orthodox Church, and has been a tradition in the Terre Haute golf community for more than 25 years.
Almost 110 golfers turned out to participate in this year’s event and enjoy the near-perfect weather. Tournament director Tony Tanoos said that the tournament would not be such a huge success without the support of its corporate sponsor, the Providence Medical Group, and Dr. George Bittar and Dr. Nawar Mercho.
There were more than 45 other hole sponsors, according to Tanoos, and everyone was treated to a meal prepared and served by the St. George Ladies Society.
Congratulations to the winners and a special thanks to all the golfers who participated and everyone who supported the 2022 Providence Medical Group/St. George Open golf tournament.
