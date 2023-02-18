Ouabache Land Conservancy is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501©(3) land trust that protects and restores land in west-central Indiana by providing habitat for native species, maintaining natural scenic beauty, and improving water and air quality; while offering education and enhancing the quality of life in local communities for future generations.
Currently, OLC protects 847 acres of nature preserves and conservation easements from development. Conservation easements (non-OLC private property) make up 585 acres that are not open to the public; but they do provide valuable buffers and protection of natural resources for the benefit of future generations. Family events and volunteer workdays at the OLC-owned properties of Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, Sanctuary Oaks Nature Preserve, Atherton Island Natural Area and John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve are regularly scheduled. Follow the OLC on Facebook and visit ouabachelandconservancy.org for the latest information on these events.
Those who love the natural beauty of west-central Indiana can consider attending OLC’s 13th annual celebration on March 16. Andrea Huntington, executive director, Indiana Land Protection Alliance, will present the keynote address “Indiana’s Land and You.”
The annual celebration will take place at The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm with a buffet dinner catered by Federal Coffee and Fine Foods. A social hour with a silent auction and cash bar begins at 5:30 p.m., with the buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Introductions, Huntington’s presentation and awards will follow. Current and new members are welcome to attend with an RSVP (with any dietary restrictions). For more information and to register, visit www.bit.ly/2023OLCAC by March 6. Contact Denise Marie Sobieski, OLC treasurer, with any questions about making reservations, the buffet or sponsoring the annual celebration at dsobieski@ouabachelandconservancy.org. In addition, anyone wishing to donate items to the silent auction can contact Carissa Lovett at carissa.lovett@terrehaute.in.gov.
To learn more about the annual celebration, other events, protecting land, and how to donate or join, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, and follow the Ouabache Land Conservancy on Facebook. OLC members can share more about what they do at your next group meeting. Contact the OLC at ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com for more information.
Ouabache Land Conservancy enhances the quality of life of local communities by protecting land for native flora and fauna. All people should have equal access to saving nature. The OLC embraces diversity, equity and inclusion in every community.
