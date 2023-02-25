Promoting and protecting the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes is the mission of many agencies and organizations across the country. Locally, agencies such as the Wabash Independent Living and Learning (aka WILL) Center, the Arc of the Wabash Valley, Happiness Bag and Vigo County Special Olympics, to name a few, provide services and events to carry out this mission.
Before President George H.W. Bush first signed into public law the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 and later with the passage of the ADA Amendments of 2008, the rights of people with disabilities often slipped through the cracks. They suffered by being discriminated, segregated, persecuted and often institutionalized. While the ADA spells out their civil rights in areas as employment, housing, public accommodations, education, transportation, communication, recreation, institutionalization, health services, voting and access to public services, many people with disabilities still suffer indignities.
Disabilities cannot be pigeonholed in categories determined by race, age, economic-social circumstances or geographical locations. Many diversity-focused groups often leave them out of their inclusional plans.
Thirty-three years ago the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities was formed to plan, evaluate, collaborate, educate, research, advocate and provide assistance from the state to local agencies and organizations. March was selected to be an annual month-long recognition of people with disabilities in home and community-based settings. In Terre Haute the Disability Awareness Work Group is a local collaboration of agencies, organizations, educational institutions and individuals to continue their work in providing activities promoting this awareness. Check out their various calendars for events in this regard.
