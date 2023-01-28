Legends foretell that the Chinese New Year stemmed from an ancient battle against the Nian (/nyen/), which sounds the same as “year” in Mandarin), a terrifying beast that showed up every Lunar New Year’s Eve to eat people and livestock. To scare away the monster, people displayed red paper, burned bamboo, lit candles and wore red clothes. These traditions continue in various forms today.
Second, it is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. Chinese New Year 2023 fell on Jan. 22, as determined by the lunar calendar. (The date changes every year but is always somewhere in the period from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20.)
Those who know Western astrology likely read their horoscope each month, worrying whenever Mercury goes retrograde and showing excitement every time their sun sign’s season rolls around. But while they might know these Western signs like the back of their hand, the Chinese zodiac sign is just whatever they’ve seen on the placemat of a favorite Chinese restaurant. But how this 12-year cycle of animals and how it reflects one’s personality is not so familiar.
This year, the Chinese New Year falls on Jan. 22, beginning the Year of the Rabbit. In the Chinese culture the zodiac sign of the rabbit represents patience, peace and prosperity, so hopefully 2023, the Year of the Water Rabbit, will be a peaceful and auspicious year for everyone. The rabbit is known to be the luckiest out of all the 12 animals, symbolizing mercy, elegance and beauty. People who are born in the Year of the Rabbit are typically calm and peaceful, avoiding fighting and arguing at all times, but are artistic and have good taste in life.
As seen in the photos from the past decade, the Chinese School of the Wabash Valley has celebrated teaching Mandarin and many such aspects of a culture dating back over 5,000 years. The spring semester will begin Feb. 4. For more information or to register, contact Cathy Conti, Indiana State University Community School of the Arts, at 812-237-2528 or Cathy.Contri@indstate.edu.
