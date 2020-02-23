Wabash Valley students in sixth through 12th grade will have a unique opportunity to be part of a newly formed interscholastic youth mountain biking group. A Vigo County composite team is being organized as part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Indiana League.
All are welcome and everyone rides. The team can be any size, as long as rules of coach-to-student-athlete ratios are followed. Residents of neighboring states can participate if a league does not exist in the region.
The season begins as early as April and ends in November. The Vigo County team will be managed and coached by a volunteer team director, Chelsea Kizer, and head coach Ricky Crosby. Assistant coaches are Eric Barawskas, Emily Brana and Kenny Ripple. The team will practice at local trails and parks in Terre Haute, and practice twice a week with certified level-one NICA coaches.
The NICA has 31 leagues in 30 states with more than 22,000 high school and middle school student athletes. NICA programs provide quality and innovative youth cycling opportunities for student-athletes, coaches, volunteers and league leadership, according to a NICA news release. NICA’s mission is to “build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling.”
The Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League was founded in 2018 as a nonprofit Project League of NICA. It facilitates the development of high school and middle school teams/clubs and provides the education, training, licensing and insurance for coaches and volunteers. It also produces high-quality mountain bike events and races that emphasize the value of participation, camaraderie, positive sporting behavior and well-being over competition, according to the release.
To get involved, volunteer or donate to support getting more kids on bikes, call 734-476-7897, or email league director Margaret Barawskas at margaret@indianamtb.org.
For information on joining the team or coaching and training, visit www.nationalmtb.org, www.indianamtb.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/IndianaMTB or on Instagram: @indianaMTB.
