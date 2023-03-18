Even before the state of Indiana formally set aside Wabashiki as a protected wetlands, late Indiana State University track and cross country coach John McNichols took his athletes to the area near West Terre Haute to remove trash from the marshy area.
McNichols considered the fledgling trail beside the wetlands to be the ideal soft-surface training course for his runners. They ran that path four times a week.
McNichols also believed the proper use of a natural resource like the Wabash River watershed could transform Terre Haute’s quality of life and economy. McNichols also considered his teams’ cleanups of Wabashiki as a way to connect them with their college town, Terre Haute, while also keeping their primary distance-training course clean.
“Hopefully, wherever they’ll go, they’ll have a sense of civic responsibility,” McNichols told a Tribune-Star reporter after the Sycamores’ 2016 cleanup. “But in the short-term, they can help us out here in Terre Haute.”
Bryan Horsman was one of those Sycamore runners who pulled illegally dumped refuse out of the wetlands. He tackled that grimy task with his teammates from his freshman season in 2010 until graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering technology in 2015. Together, they removed a gamut of discarded junk — old tires, toilets, propane tanks, car parts, household trash, mattresses and more.
“I want to say we filled the whole dumpster in the first hour,” Horsman recalled of his first cleanup outing.
Horsman embodied that sense of civic responsibility that McNichols envisioned for his athletes.
Today, Horsman, now 30 years old, is the new president of Wabash Valley Riverscape. For nearly 15 years, that nonprofit organization has outlined transformative steps to enhance the banks of the Wabash River around Terre Haute, and advocated ways for beautification, accessibility and careful development to be carried out. McNichols was a Riverscape board member until his unexpected passing in December 2016.
Now, one of McNichols’ runners is leading Riverscape. Horsman stepped into the Riverscape president’s role last month, as outgoing president Michael Shaw stepped down. Horsman and his wife, Ella, call Terre Haute “home.” He’s lived in this city longer than anywhere else.
“A lot of people like to follow in his footsteps,” Horsman said of McNichols’ former ISU athletes who’ve become coaches. “So [his role with Riverscape] would just be a natural progression.”
In that role, Horsman will be “just following along what he started and following that demand for high success.”
Longtime friend and former teammate John Mascari thinks Horsman can deliver that expectation. “Bryan’s always been a great leader, whether on the cross country course or as a friend,” Mascari said last week by phone from Westfield, where he lives and works. “So this [Riverscape] role fits him well.”
John Gartland, who coached ISU’s high-achieving running program alongside McNichols for decades, agrees with Mascari. Gartland called Horsman “a huge overachiever,” hard worker and evolving leader through his days as a Sycamore distance runner.
“I’m pretty sure he got interested in Riverscape because of the many cleanup projects John [McNichols] had our teams do in the wetlands,” Gartland said last week. “Bryan, as a distance runner, reaped the benefits of the work done in the wetlands. He’s now the president of Rivercape — what could be more appropriate? Bryan will do a great job.”
Horsman came to Terre Haute from two places that placed a priority on outdoors experiences — Colorado and Mishawaka, Indiana. Horsman grew up in Colorado, camping in the mountains where eagles, birds and wildlife flourished. At age 12, his family moved to Mishawaka, a community that is completing a 3.5-mile, multi-million-dollar riverwalk along the St. Joseph River.
Mishawaka’s ongoing project includes the transformation of old factory grounds into apartments and a $20.5-million city services center, according to the South Bend Tribune. Other projects underway include an events center, clinic and a regional athletics facility, among other additions.
Early steps toward similar ventures are happening in Terre Haute.
“We’re starting to see some of the things [Mishawaka] did 15, 20 years ago here,” Horsman said. “You see us taking those strides.”
With the 3,6520-acre Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area and its 7-mile trail, Terre Haute has a unique asset with equal potential, Horsman believes. Aside from the mountains, many of the wildlife outings he experienced in Colorado are possible at Wabashiki, with an added twist.
“All those activities we did growing up, you can that here and get that outdoors feel but only be a mile from home,” Horsman said.
Indeed, the wilderness of Wabashiki unfolds in the shadow of downtown Terre Haute. Kayaking, bird-watching, hunting, fishing, hiking and cycling all can happen within a short distance from urban amenities.
Also along the local riverfront, the old Pillsbury plant has been converted into the RiverFront Lofts apartments that overlook the Wabash; ISU moved its outdoor track and field facility near the river; the Wabash Valley Art Spaces’ Turn to the River project has completed its first phase to connect downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash; The Mill outdoor amphitheater has attracted regional and national music artists to the old International Paper Mill site; Bicentennial Park is being developed at the east end of the new pedestrian walkway along U.S. 150; and West Terre Haute added a pharmacy and clinic with the new Valley Professionals Health Center. More is planned, especially through an updated Riverscape master plan, expected to be completed this summer, Horsman said.
Horsman hopes to see the National Road Heritage Trail and connecting trails to expand. The Heritage Trail is adding mile-markings every half-mile, signifying each point’s distance from the river. The markers will be posted along the trail from 13th Street in Terre Haute to Chamberlain Road on the city’s far east side. Also an digital phone app has been developed that charts the entire trail system in the region.
Horsman got connected to Riverscape through his job as engineering manager with Soil Max on a project that involved Shaw’s private job. They became friends, and soon Horsman joined the Rotary club that Shaw belonged to, and then Riverscape. Horsman became a Riverscape board member, then its vice president and now its president. He and Shaw still talk almost daily by phone.
“We have a lot of stuff in the works,” Horsman said of Riverscape projects pushed along by Shaw and former organization presidents John Mutchner, the late Charlie Williams, members and community partners.
“It is an exciting time for our community as we work together to capitalize on opportunities and update plans along our river,” Shaw said last week. “Bryan brings energy, enthusiasm and a keen sense of leadership and collaboration that makes him the perfect fit for leading Riverscape.”
The community element has been prioritized in recent years. “In the last few years, we’ve really expanded into a membership organization,” Horsman said. Membership now totals more than 100. Members pay a $50 fee to join, and more are needed.
“If you’re willing to help, Riverscape is definitely willing to take that help,” Horsman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.