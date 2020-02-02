Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50+ who can’t afford tax service, starting Feb. 4, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Winter Blahs reading contest, today to March 7, ages 14+, West Union District Library, 209 Union St., West Union; information, 217-279-3556.
• “Make Time to Dream,” free, 5 to 6 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; opportunity to actively visualize personal and professional dreams, strategize how to realize them; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• “Chisholm ‘72: Unbought and Unbossed,” free, noon, United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; on Shirley Chisholm, first African-American woman to run for president; information, 812-232-0186.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 5 to 8 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Free ear acupuncture, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, classroom, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100; performed by acupuncture detoxification specialist; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Taizé prayer service, “Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Roman Catholic Mass, noon, Robert Westrup Memorial Chapel, Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity: Kindness Rocks, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, 4 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Friends of Marshall Public Library meeting, 5 to 6 p.m. CST, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Baby Explorer: I Love Shapes!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Second chance Prom, $20 per person advance, $25 at door, 7 p.m., ages 21+, The Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Drive; dancing with Jus Play’n Jayne band, games, prizes, cash bar; information, Riley Township Lions Club on Facebook or 812-894-2587.
