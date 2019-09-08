Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• Hutson Cabins open, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, South Rose Street, south of Hutsonville; guided tours of cabin dwelling, museum, inn, store, barn, weaver’s cabin, chapel; tours and events, 618-563-4531.
Vermillion County
• Gathering at the Crossing, free, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., historic church service 10 a.m., Vermillion County Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Cayuga; living history reenactment; information, 765-492-5330 or facebook.com/GatheringattheCrossing.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 5 to 8 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library lower level, Seventh and Poplar streets; Dr. Michael D. Lacopo on “Finding Dead Ancestors is Easy: Finding the Living Can Be a Challenge!”; information, inwvgs.org or 812-230-0631.
• Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra rehearsals begin, 7 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary’s Road; minimum high school competency on instrument; information, 812-535-6440.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Tot Time: Going on a Bear Hunt!, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free beginners’ class on Legacy Family Tree genealogy software, 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. today and weekly through Oct. 8, Haute Create, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; presented by Wabash Valley Genealogy Society; bring USB flash drive; registration, inwvgs.org or ejmcpheeters@gmail.com.
• Talk It Out, 4 to 5 p.m., girls aged 11 to 15, Youth Services multipurpose room, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; learn to become role model for friends, school, community; on self-esteem, preventing bullying, hunger, abuse, pregnancy, sexual violence; registration required, www.vigo.lib.in.us/events or 812-232-1113.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Mayoral forum, 7 p.m., Booker T. Washington Community Center, 3707 S. Seventh St.
• Taizé prayer service, “Be Light,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Coffee with a Cop, free, 9 a.m., McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave.; free coffee and treats; information, 812-232-0406.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Ideas for Life Senior Expo and Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brownstone Manor Senior Apartments, 66 S. 12th St.; lunch, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; information, 812-244-0701 or karen.burkeybyle@voaohin.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Vigo Invasives Management meeting, 5 p.m., Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, 219 N. 11th St.; information, Amber@sicim.info.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
Friday
Vigo County
• Mock election, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meeting Room D, lower level, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; ; registration required, www.vigo.lib.in.us/events or 812-232-1113.
• Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club Oktoberfest, free admission, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday, The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; grilled brats, chicken, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel; music 5 to 11 p.m., by Jay Fox & the Bavarian Showtime Band and Joe Polach & St. Louis Express; information, terrehautegermanclub.org or painter1963@ma.rr.com.
• Proclamation of Marlena Jo Ladd Johnson-Hill day, 3 p.m., courtroom, Terre Haute Courthouse, 17 Harding Ave.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, free, registration 8 a.m., ceremony 9 a.m., walk 9:30 a.m., amphitheater, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; information, facebook.com/groups/terrrehautewalk; registration and donations, alz.org/Indiana/walk.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Baby Explorer: Touch and Feel, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Wabash Valley Motorcycle Fall Ride, $10, registration 11 a.m. to noon, begin at Tolley’s Bar and Grill, 2341 Maple Ave.; end at Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Road; 100+-mile ride; information, 812-533-1024.
• High Tea and Friendship Afternoon, $12 at door, noon to 3 p.m., Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Badoura Temple No. 23, Daughters of the Nile; hats and gloves requested; prizes for best hats.
• Wabashiki Full Moon Night Ride, $5 cash, 8 p.m., all ages, ages 13 and under with adult, Dewey Point Trailhead, Wabashiki Wetlands Trail, 110 E. National Ave., West Terre Haute; hybrids and mountain bikes recommended, helmets required, clear-lensed glasses suggested; bring light or headlamp for trail; snacks and water provided.
Sept. 15
Vigo County
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13), $21, $15 students, 2:30 p.m., Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
• Repair, Renew and Refresh Your Halloween Costume, 2 to 4 p.m., Haute Create, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; registration required, www.vigo.lib.in.us/events or 812-232-1113.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Talk It Out, 4 to 5 p.m., girls aged 11 to 15, Youth Services multipurpose room, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; learn to become role model for friends, school, community; on self-esteem, preventing bullying, hunger, abuse, pregnancy, sexual violence; registration required, www.vigo.lib.in.us/events or 812-232-1113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.