Today
Sullivan County
• History Faire, 2 p.m., Sullivan High School, presented by SHS National History Honor Society; exhibits, essays, character representations created by members celebrating history, prizes at 2:15 p.m.;
Vigo County
• Hauteans for Haitians, $20 suggested donation, 9 a.m., ages 7+, Cross Lane Community church, 2204 Lafayette Ave.; partnering with Haitian Christian Outreach and Lifeline Christian Mission to provide 40,000 meals toward helping the hungry in Haiti; 150+ participants measure and box food, receive T-shirt; registration, 812-466-6766 or tracy@clcchurch.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Spirit of Terre Haute miniature train open, $1.50, ages 2 and under free, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-0147.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Spirit of Terre Haute miniature train open, $1.50, ages 2 and under free, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-0147.
Monday
Sullivan County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris, Indiana Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; featuring Dr. Pamela Malone, PhD; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Kindred Hospice, Terre Haute; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
Need to correct listing for St. Benedict Catholic Church soup kitchen.
Serving lunch Monday - Friday 11:30 - 12:30 at Hellmann Hall. (No longer doing sack lunches - serving meals!)
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; information, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library used book sale, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, 209 W. Union St., West Union; books of all kinds for all ages, fiction, non-fiction, westerns, Christian fiction, puzzles, DVDs, free magazines.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library used book sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, 209 W. Union St., West Union; books of all kinds for all ages, fiction, non-fiction, westerns, Christian fiction, puzzles, DVDs, free magazines.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Conversations in History, Vigo County Historical Museum speaker series, $7, $6 seniors, $4 youth, members free, 2 p.m., museum auditorium, 929 Wabash Ave.; featuring local author Mike Lunsford on artist Omer “Salty” Seamon; information, 812-235-9717; registration encouraged, vchsmuseum.org.
