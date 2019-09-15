Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• Hutson Cabins open, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, South Rose Street, south of Hutsonville; guided tours of cabin dwelling, museum, inn, store, barn, weaver’s cabin, chapel; tours and events, 618-563-4531.
Vigo County
• United Campus Ministries barbecue dinner, $10, $5 college students and under age 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 301 N. Seventh St.; tickets from UCM board members or 812-232-0186.
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 2:30 p.m., Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Indiana State University Speaker Series featuring John Douglas, free, 7 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, 200 N. Seventh St., ISU; profiler and FBI Investigative Support Unit founder; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (8497).
• Rob Zombie’s “3 from Hell” (unrated), $15, 7 p.m. today through Wednesday, AMC Terre Haute 12, 3153 Third Place; tickets, fathomevents.com.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Educational Heritage Association museum of Vigo County schools’ memorabilia open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School, 4226 W. Old U.S. 40; information, eha@vigoschools.org, 812-466-2187 or on Facebook at “EHAmuseum.”
• Get Powered with STREAM: Survival Goes Green, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CDT, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; green screens, survival applications; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free beginners’ class on Legacy Family Tree genealogy software, 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. today and weekly through Oct. 8, Haute Create, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; presented by Wabash Valley Genealogy Society; bring USB flash drive; registration, inwvgs.org or ejmcpheeters@gmail.com.
• Systems of Care meeting, 3:30 p.m., Valley Health Professionals, 15630 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Hamilton Center; information, “Vigo County System of Care” on Facebook or 812-231-8194.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Green Screen: Are You for Real?, Teens and Books program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CDT, junior and senior high school students, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; games, crafts, movies, talk about books, snacks; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55+, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Creative Leaders: Terre Haute Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., Youth Services Program Room, Vigo County Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; hear from one of the creators of Terre Haute Rocks, painters connecting art and creativity with community.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
• Live on the Lake Concert featuring pianist Clare Longendyke, free, White Chapel, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; information,
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; featuring “The Quiet Book” by Deborah Underwood; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Local work group meeting on Vigo County conservation, 9 a.m., United States Department of Agriculture Service Center, Honey Creek West, 3241 S. Third Place; information, 812-232-0193, ext. 3.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Memory Café, free, 2 to 4 p.m., Havlik Center, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for those with early to moderate dementia and care partners to share, laugh, learn and remain socially connected; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2860 or kharich@spsmw.org.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 25 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Poetry Asylum poetry and prose night, write session 6 p.m. readings 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
Friday
Vigo County
• Northside Community United Methodist Church Jonah fish fry, $10, $5 ages 5 to 12, under age 5 free, 4 to 7 p.m., 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• Gaslight Art Colony artists’ reception, 5 to 8 p.m. CDT, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; exhibit through Oct. 12.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Summer in the Village, free, all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; visit with pioneers in cabins to learn about 19th century skills and daily life; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov.
• Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Outdoor Event Center, The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.
• Bat Festival, free; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Science Building, 600 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; and 6 to 9 p.m., Dobbs Park, 5170 E. Poplar Drive; information, isubatcenter.org/bat-festival.
Sept. 22
Vigo County
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 2:30 p.m., Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
