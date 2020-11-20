Today
Parke County
• Pulled pork barbecue fundraiser, 4 to 7 p.m., Mecca campus Free Life Community Church, 4924 College St.; carryout or drive through; $10 meal, sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, roll; $6 children’s meal, applesauce side; homemade baked goods for sale; information, 812-201-4304; tickets, facebook.com/FLCCMecca or at event.
Vigo County
• Operation Christmas Child, various times today to Nov. 23; curbside drop-off option for Samaritan’s Purse project, collecting shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide; drop-off locations, samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.
• Hungarian Lodge Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; Christmas decorations, gifts, household, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes; $5 Hungarian chili and cornbread muffins; Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary cat and dog figures.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Food for Fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; pay overdue book fines with nonperishable food items, one item equals $5 off fines; restores borrowing privileges; donated to Marshall Food and Clothing Pantry; details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
• “I Can Read,” free, second-graders, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; parents bring proof of address to get child’s first library card; read portion of Dr. Seuss book, get free book and goodie bag; details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Blood drive by Versiti Blood Center, 2 to 7 p.m., ages 17 and older in good health, Center Point United Methodist Church, 202 S. Cherry St.; bring photo ID with birth date; takes one hour; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m. today and Wednesday, ages 17 and older in good health, Versiti Blood Center, 2021 S. Third St.; bring photo ID with birth date; takes one hour; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Nov. 28
• Blood drive, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Sunday, ages 17 and older in good health, Versiti Blood Center, 2021 S. Third St.; bring photo ID with birth date; takes one hour; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
