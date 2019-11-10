Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free breakfast for veterans, today and Monday, Pilot Travel Center, 104 W. Trefz Drive, Marshall; download Flying J app to redeem; information, pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.
Clay County
• Free breakfast for veterans, today and Monday, Pilot Travel Center, 4376 N. Indiana 59, Brazil; download Flying J app to redeem; information, pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.
Vigo County
• Veterans’ appreciation event, today and Monday, TCC Verizon Authorized Retailer, 2339 S. Indiana 46; giveaways for veterans, apply for Honor Flight trip.
• Free breakfast for veterans, today and Monday, Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E. Margaret Ave.; download Flying J app to redeem; information, pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• Jackson Township Community Band performance, 10 a.m., rotunda, Clay County Courthouse, 609 E. National Ave., Brazil.
Parke County
• Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., gym, Rockville Elementary School, 406 Elm St., Rockville; breakfast for veterans and families 8 a.m., cafeteria.
• Veterans Day program, 10 a.m., gymnasium, Parke Heritage High School, 506 N. Beadle St., Rockville.
• Veterans Day program, 2 p.m., Parke Heritage Middle School gym, 1551 E. Indiana 47, Marshall; with Turkey Run Elementary School.
Vigo County
• Vigo County Extension Homemakers Extension Craft Day, 10 a.m. to noon, floriculture building, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41.
• Vigo County Parade and Armistice Ceremony; parade 10 a.m., Third and Ohio streets, north on Fourth Street, Wabash Avenue to 12th Street to VFW Post 972; ceremony 1 a.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Ride to Remember, free, 11 a.m., all ages, ages 13 and under with adult, VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets; information, 812-462-3392.
• Free lunch for veterans and active military, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 2941 S. Third St.; information, texasroadhouse.com.
• Campus & Community series, noon to 1:30 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; examination and discussion of Netflix documentary series “The Family”; lunch available; information, 812-232-0186.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library lower level, Seventh and Poplar streets; on “How-To’s for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Society for Civil War Families of Indiana”; information, inwvgs.org or 812-230-0631.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make lighted Christmas tree; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration. 812-232-3245.
• “World War II Fletcher Class Destroyers: At War and Peace,” free, 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Tot Time: Wiggle Worms, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• U.S. Census representative taking applications for 2020 census, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, 812-240-3554.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “Be Light,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress,” $25 including lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., barn, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; registration, cvent.com/d/7hqjxt.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• “Advance Directives: What are they and who needs them?,” 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• U.S. Census representative taking applications for 2020 census, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; information, 812-240-3554.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Vigo Invasives Management meeting, 5 p.m., Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, 219 N. 11th St.; information, Amber@sicim.info.
• “The Lady from the Sea” by Indiana State University Department of Theater, $10, $5 with non-ISU student ID, 7:30 p.m. today to Saturday, New Theater, 536 N. Seventh St., ISU; tickets, 812-237-3333.
Friday
Clay County
• Historical painting unveiling ceremony, 9:30 a.m., rotunda, Clay County Courthouse, 609 E. National Ave., Brazil.
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• November art show featuring David Erickson, 5 to 8 p.m. CST, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; information, 217-293-1050, gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or gaslightartcolony.com.
Vigo County
• Winter’s Eve: A FiberArts Gathering, $6 advance, $8 at door, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar Drive; 19 artisans and vendors including Nomad Yarn Truck; information, nomadyarnshop.com/event/winters-eve-fiberarts-gathering or on Facebook; tickets, wintersevegathering2019.eventbrite.com.
• Baby Explorer: The Gingerbread Baby, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Feast of Our Lady of Providence, Mass 11 a.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; information, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Evening of Music and Chocolate, $20, 7 p.m., Central Christian Church, 4950 Wabash Ave.; tickets at church office.
Nov. 17
Vigo County
• “The Lady from the Sea” by Indiana State University Department of Theater, $10, $5 with non-ISU student ID, 3 p.m., New Theater, 536 N. Seventh St., ISU; tickets, 812-237-3333.
• Indiana State University Masterworks Chorale concert, $10, $5 non-ISU students, ISU students free, 4 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., ISU; tickets, 812-237-2770.
