Today
Parke County
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, Montezuma; community-wide yard sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vigo County
• Book release party, 2 to 4 p.m., Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.; for “Moby Dick Illustrated by Gilbert Wilson” and “Unfinished and Unbroken: The Life of Artist Gilbert Wilson” by Edward K. Spann; Robert K. Elder talk 2 p.m.; books available, hatandbeard.com; information, swope.org or 812-238-1676.
• Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert, 7 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Halloween music including “Highlights from Wicked,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Paul Dukas; information, 812-535-6440.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rooms A, B and C, lower level, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; on “early Court Records of the Indiana Territory 1790-1830”; information, inwvgs.org or 812-230-0631.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make Thanksgiving or surprise piece; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Get Powered with STREAM: Escape from the Pumpkin Patch, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CDT, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; hands-on activities; collaborate, build, experiment, create; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Tot Time: Apple Trees and Autumn Leaves, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Educational Heritage Association’s Museum of Vigo County schools memorabilia open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School, 4226 W. Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute; information, eha@vigoschools.org, 812-466-2187 or EHAmuseum on Facebook.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free Bible seminar, “What Is the Kingdom of God?,” 7 p.m., Village Quarter Clubhouse, 100 Village Drive; reservations, 812-877-2232.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng; information, 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• “Can you escape the pumpkin patch?,” Teens and Books program, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CDT, junior and senior high school students, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; games, crafts, movies, talk about books, snacks; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55 and older, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or 217-293-1050.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; featuring “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• U.S. Census representative taking applications for 2020 census, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, 812-240-3554.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 St. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 25 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Memory Café, free, 2 to 4 p.m., Havlik Center, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for those with early to moderate dementia and care partners to share, laugh, learn and remain socially connected; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2860 or kharich@spsmw.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Daughters of the Nile style show and dinner, $15, pork chop dinner 5:30 p.m, style show 6:30 p.m., Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St.; tickets at door; LuLaRoe fashions, door prizes, silent auction.
• Poetry Asylum poetry and prose night, write session 6 p.m., readings 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
Friday
Parke County
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, today to Sunday, Montezuma; canal tours, railroad bridge shuttles, demonstrations, crullers, roast hog and bean dinner.
Vigo County
• Old Paths Quartet concert, free or love offering, 7 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; information, 812-249-4787.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8 and older, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov or 812-462-3392.
• Fall foliage hike, 11 a.m., Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, Ouabache Land Conservancy, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org or on Facebook.
• State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, community office hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Java Haute, 3805 Wabash Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.