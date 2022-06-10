Today
Clay County
• “Ladies Day Out” yard/garage sale fundraiser, items by freewill offering, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cory Zion Church Family Life Center, 3476 W. County Road 300 South, Cory; supports church and community needs.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m.
• Manning, Perkins, Mason and Camp Band jam session, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Planet Energy Camp, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Dr. Angela Hatfield, Valley Professionals Community Health Center; lunch provided by Vermillion Convalescent Center; presented by Senior Education Ministries; registration required, 765-832-1973 or 1-877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Providence Housing Corp. All-Place, 219 N. Providence Place, West Terre Haute; featuring John L. Trench III, doctor of podiatric medicine and surgeon, Advanced Limb and Wound Care, Terre Haute; lunch provided by Clinton Gardens, Clinton; presented by Senior Education Ministries; registration recommended, 812-917-4970.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Survival Sleuths, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Craftivity, 2 p.m., CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
June 18
Vigo County
• Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church men’s breakfast, 9 a.m., Valley Grill, 2170 N. Third St.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
