Today
Clay County
• Brazil Concert Band performance, 8 p.m., Forest Park, Nabuca Drive, Brazil; information, brazilconcertband.org.
Vigo County
• Deming Park pool open, noon to 6 p.m. daily, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-0147.
Monday
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Get Powered with STREAM, free, grades three through six, 3:15 to 4 p.m. CDT, North Elementary School, 1001 N. Sixth St., Marshall; presented by Marshall Public Library; science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics; hands-on activities; collaborate, build, experiment, create; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• “To the Moon and Beyond” exhibit open, admission $8, free for members and under 24 months, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today to Saturday, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; demonstrations by high school and college students, various dates; information, thchildrensmuseum.com/moonrocks or 812-235-5548.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Terre Haute After 5 men’s event, $20, 6:30 p.m., The Red Barn at Sycamore Farms, 5001 E. Poplar St.; speaker Dr. Jeff Huxford, former doctor with brain injury, author of “Finding Normal”; registration, 812-243-5042 or cwcafterfive@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Mother Goose on the Loose, 9 a.m. CDT, Clark County Housing Authority, 208 Maple St., Marshall; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Living with Low Vision Support Group, 10 to 11 a.m., Westminster Village, 1120. Davis Drive; guest speakers Rita Kersh and Cindy Brooking from Indiana chapter of American Council of the Blind; information, 812-298-9455, ext. 205.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Super Senior Fellowship, $3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., ages 55 and older, Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; lunch, crafts, topics of interest, guest speakers, devotion; local transportation provided; information, 812-232-4081.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Pork tenderloin drive-thru; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Knowles Auction Service, 1305 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; $7 sandwich, chips, cookie and water; $10 double sandwich meal; $5 sandwich and drink; sponsored by Gaslight Art Colony; large advance orders available, gaslightartcolony@gmail.com, on Facebook or 217-293-1050.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 St. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center Inc., 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 25 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and beverage provided by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Poetry Asylum Poetry and Prose, 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Summer reading program reward party, 10:30 a.m. CDT, up to age 13, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for those who turned in at least one reading log; activities, snack, crafts, prizes; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Sundance Skills Clinics Coed Mountain Bicycle Camp, 5:30 to 10 p.m. today, all day Saturday and Sunday, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; information, sundancemtbskillsclinic.com.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• “Clytemnestra, or Crime” by Susan Monts-Bologna, $20, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.; tickets, 812-232-0186, cash at door.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Ouabache Land Conservancy tallgrass prairie hike, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org or on Facebook.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8 and older, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Summer in the Village, free, all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; visit with pioneers in cabins to learn about 19th century skills and daily life; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov.
• Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Pet Adoption day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., outdoor event center, The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St.; entertainment, food, nine animal shelters, veterinary services, pet stores, animal demonstrations.
• “To the Moon and Beyond” exhibit open, admission $8, free for members and under 24 months, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; presentations by retired planetarium director Holly Hudson, other astronomy and space exploration experts; information, thchildrensmuseum.com/moonrocks or 812-235-5548.
• Presentation on Aeschylus’ Clytemnestra story by Arthur Feinsod and Susan Monts-Bologna, $20, 7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.; tickets, 812-232-0186, cash at door.
July 21
Vigo County
• “To the Moon and Beyond” exhibit open, admission $8, free for members and under 24 months, 1 to 3 p.m., Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; information, thchildrensmuseum.com/moonrocks or 812-235-5548.
• School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, 1 to 4 p.m., 2339 S. Indiana 46; up to 200 backpacks full of school supplies; information, tccrocks.com/locations.
• “Clytemnestra, or Crime” by Susan Monts-Bologna, $20, 4 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.; tickets, 812-232-0186, cash at door.
