Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• Hutson Cabins open, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, South Rose Street, south of Hutsonville; guided tours of cabin dwelling, museum, inn, store, barn, weaver’s cabin, chapel; tours and events, 618-563-4531.
Vigo County
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 2:30 p.m., Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Tot Time: Dinosaur Discovery, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, cvesci@bricks4kidz.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free beginners’ class on Legacy Family Tree genealogy software, 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. today and weekly through Oct. 8, Haute Create, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; presented by Wabash Valley Genealogy Society; bring USB flash drive; registration, inwvgs.org or ejmcpheeters@gmail.com.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Federal Correctional Complex career fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Federal Correctional Training Facility; information, tha/careerfair@bop.gov; usajobs.gov.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Senior Education Ministries, 4310 S. 11th St.; featuring Anwer Jaffri, MD; lunch provided by Signature Healthcare; reservations required, 812-917-4970.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley Walk to Remember, 6 p.m., Collett Park, 2414 N. Seventh St.; information, 877-969-0010 or compassionatefriends.org.
Friday
Clay County
• Cory Apple Festival, free admission, today to Sunday; Paul Bunyon Lumberjack Show, live music, Fireman’s Waterball Tournament, children’s activities, corn hole tournament.
Vigo County
• Hobo Stew Night, $4 or four cans of vegetables, 5 to 7 p.m., Prairie Creek Community Building.
• Swing for a Cure girls’ fastpitch softball tournament, today to Sunday, Terre Haute Miss Softball America and Wabash Valley Girls Softball League ballparks; information, 812-249-1983 or thisswingcounts@gmail.com.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Kiwanis/IHOP Pancake Day, $6 all-you-can-eat pancakes, ages 5 and under free, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Northside Community United Methodist Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Linda Luebke Strings Festival, $85, $25 if student on free/reduced lunch, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, grades 5 to 12; Indiana State University; information, info@llstringsfest.org or 812-878-4204; registration required, llstringsfest.org.
• Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors housing fair, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; information, 812-234-8732.
• Covered with Love Stuff the Truck diaper drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wal-Mart on U.S. 46, Wal-Mart on U.S. 41 South, The Meadows shopping center at 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; information, CoveredWithLoveInc.org; those needing items, 812-870-1819; donations, 812-870-2273.
• Crusin’ for Kids Car Show, $20 per car, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; registration, 812-234-8732 or tracey@thaar.com.
• Relay4Autism Terre Haute, noon to 4 p.m., Rec East, Indiana State University; information, autismsocietyofindiana.org/events/terre-haute-relay4autism or 800-609-8449, ext. 44.
Sept. 29
Vigo County
• Mediterranean Festival, $18, $20 at door, $6 ages 12 and under, noon to 5 p.m., St. George Orthodox Church Social Center, 1900 S. Fourth St.; football kibby and baklawa, 812-249-9247; information, 812-249-9247 or 812-232-5244.
• Fall Farm Day at The Woods, 1 to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; alpaca visits, children’s activities, hayrides, 4-H demonstrations; information, events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-8535-2932 or wvc@spsmw.org.
