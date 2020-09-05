Today
Parke County
• Covered Bridge Art Gallery art show “A New Way Forward!” open today through Sept. 27, 124 W. Ohio St., Rockville; for more information, rockvillecoveredbridgeartgallery.com or 765-569-9422.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits, gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee; benefits local charities.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Quillwork, Native American Museum program, $1.50, 10 a.m., Dobbs Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.; information, 812-232-0147 or terrehaute.in.gov/parks.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Edgar County, Ill.
• Discounted health screenings, $25, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. CDT, Horizon Health Chrisman Clinic, 112 W. Madison Ave.; blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid panel (HDL, LDL, triglycerides, total cholesterol); fast eight hours before, water permitted; registration required, 217-269-2394.
Vigo County
• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Kids’ Clay, $20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 8 to 12, Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 7 p.m., virtual meeting on Zoom; information, vigo@greenpartyin.com, 812-263-0441, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Pottery Date Night, $40 per couple, 7 to 9 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; includes glaze day; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
Sept. 12
Vigo County
• Beginner’s Clay, $35, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; includes glaze day; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
