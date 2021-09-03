Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, 8 to 11 a.m., $6, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; proceeds to benefit local charities.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Hobnob Harvest Market, $5 at gate, or free with Friday night ticket/hand stamp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41; one-of-a-kind vintage and handmade pieces, food, two cash bars, live music; tickets facebook.com/hobnobmarket, hobnobmarket.com or at gate.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum fall hours; $8, free for members and under age 2; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today to Friday, weekly through Dec. 17; 727 Wabash Ave.; details, thchildrensmuseum.com, info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, 812-235-5548 or facebook.com/terrehautechildrensmuseum.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Kindness Rock Movement, 6 to 8 p.m., Silver Birch Senior Living, 650 Lafayette Ave.; help safe a life and have family fun; kindness rock painting, hot dogs, popcorn, face painting, balloons; in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, presented by Mental Health America of West Central Indiana and Wabash Valley Suicide Prevention Coalition.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus; $20 to $40, $10 to $35 children; 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, big top tent, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41; pirate adventure, aerialists, juggling knives, Wheel of Death; restricted capacity, social distancing; masks required over age 3, available for purchase; details, cirqueitalia.com or on social media; tickets, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, call or text 941-704-8572, or at ticket office.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Sept. 11
Parke County
• End-of-Season Mega Giveaway, free, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clothes Closet, Montezuma Christian Church, 1081 N. Jefferson St., Montezuma; new and gently items, no limit, thousands of items available; emergency needs met upon request; details, facebook.com/Montezuma-Christian-Church.
• Mansfield Cornbread Festival, today and Sunday, village of Mansfield; Historic Mansfield Mill open for tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6089 S. Mill Road, showing how flour and cornmeal were processed in 1800s; beans and cornbread meal for purchase, Mansfield Bar and Grill.
Vigo County
• 9/11 Patriot Day Races, $20 to $30, 8 a.m.; west side of The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets, park on east side; honoring 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; east to Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave., and back; 9.11-mile race (three laps), 9.11K race (two laps), 2.977-mile race honoring number of people who lost lives; hosted by Wabash Valley Road Runners; registration, wvrr.org.
• Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk, $10, registration 9 a.m., race 10 a.m., rain or shine, grounds of Sisters of Providence and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hosted by Saint Mary’s Village Parish; benefits Providence Food Pantry, West Terre Haute; food pantry details, 812-535-2544 or jfillenw@spsmw.org; advance registration, call or text 812-208-6157 or email jrichey75@gmail.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum fall hours; $8, free for members and under age 2; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekly through Dec. 17; 727 Wabash Ave.; Ropes Challenge, $7, $3 members, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; details, thchildrensmuseum.com, info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, 812-235-5548 or facebook.com/terrehautechildrensmuseum.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus; $20 to $40, $10 to $35 children; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.; big top tent, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; pirate adventure, aerialists, juggling knives, Wheel of Death; restricted capacity, social distancing; masks required over age 3, available for purchase; details, cirqueitalia.com or on social media; tickets, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, call or text 941-704-8572, or ticket office week of show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.