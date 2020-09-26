Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Community-wide yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., various locations, Marshall, rain or shine; presented by Marshall Main Street and Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce; details, 217-826-2034 or 217-826-9023.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; for more information, visit terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Encore Drive-In Nights featuring country music artist Kane Brown, 8:30 p.m., big screen at Moonlite Drive-in Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave.; rain or shine; ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Music on Main, 6:30 p.m. CDT, in front of Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; folk, hymns, patriotic and children’s songs by Clarksville Drum and Bugle Corps; bring lawn chair; for more details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; for more information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Kids’ Clay, $20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 8 to 12, Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
• Bingo, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
Oct. 3
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.