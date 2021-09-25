Today
Clay County
• Cory Apple Festival; food, shopping, entertainment; Fireman’s Breakfast 6 to 10 a.m., firehouse; craft and antique vendor booths 9 a.m.; food vendors 10 a.m.; car show, registration 10 a.m., show noon to 4 p.m.; Jonah fish fry noon to 8 p.m., firehouse.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Explore Wabashiki Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bicentennial Park and Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Management Area, 65 S. Schley Place, West Terre Haute; McNichols Trail Run, Emily’s Walk, rock painting, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunt, bird-watching, food trucks, guided trail bike ride, Turtle Trot, Bike with a Biologist; race details, https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/WestTerreHaute/JohnMcNicholsMemorial10kEmilysWalk.
• Mental health seminar, free, 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., Landsbaum Center for Health Education,1433 N. 6½ St.; sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vigo County; lunch and handbook included; on supporting loved ones with mental health conditions, opportunity to meet people in similar situations; registration, Cathiejo.laska@aol.com or 812-237-8223.
• Speaker Series: “The George Ward Story: A Lynching in Terre Haute,” $4 to $7 museum admission or free for members, 3 p.m., auditorium, Vigo County History Center, 929 Wabash Ave.; Dr. Crystal Mikell Reynolds, local historian and member of Facing Injustice Project; appearance by Terry Ward, great-grandson of George Ward; details, vchsmuseum.org.
• “Scheherazade’s Stories,” Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performance, $17 to $54, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” Richard Wagner’s “Flight of the Valkyries”; tickets, 812-237-3737 or thso.org/tickets.
Sunday
Clay County
• Cory Apple Festival; vendor booths 9 a.m., food vendors 10 a.m.; chicken and noodle dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., firehouse; Jeep Junkies Cruising Out Childhood Cancer In Cory, noon; White River Valley Quartet gospel music 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; parade 3 p.m.; details, facebook.com/coryapplefest.
• Williamson Branch concert, freewill offering, 6 p.m., Brazil First Christian Church, U.S. 40, west edge of Brazil; social distancing, masks welcome but not mandatory; details, 812-446-2214, mgrayless@fccbrazil.org, YouTube, facebook.com/williamsonbranch or williamsonbranch.com.
Edgar County, Ill.
• “We Remember: A Tribute Event,” free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Twin Lakes Park, 30 Twin Lakes Drive, Paris; honoring lives lost during pandemic; live music, memorial wreath dedication, memorial slide show, speakers, prayer, luminary for each life lost, keepsake for attendees; details, MyHorizonHealth.org/Remember, 217-466-4294 or choffman@myhorizonhealth.org.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Library Crawl, today to Oct. 16, Clark County; visit area libraries and Little Libraries, check out books; get passport from Marshall Public Library circulation desk, 612 Archer Ave.; visit five or more libraries, stamp passport, enter for prize drawing; details, 217-826-2535.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Strengthening Families Program for Parents and Youth 10-14, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 21, open to all, Rockville First Baptist Church, 1250 S. U.S. 41; by Purdue Extension-Parke and Vermillion counties; meal provided; for families of all types; communication, academic success, violence prevention; registration, 765-569-3176 or wrigh509@purdue.edu, 765-492-5330 or lbouslog@purdue.edu.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• “You’re Gonna Be a Star, Kid,” free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on child movie stars, Carl Switzer and Billy Lee; Switzer was Alfalfa in Little Rascals/Our Gang comedies; Billy Lee was actor, musician, movie star; presentation by historian and author Tim Crumrin; showing of “Reg’lar Fellers,” movie starring Switzer and Lee; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Greene County
• Bloomfield Apple Festival, free, town park, Bloomfield; craft and food vendors, carnival, car show, live music, 5K run/walk, parade, free shuttle service; details, 812-384-3475 or bloomfieldapplefestival.com.
Vermillion County
• Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb, courthouse square, Newport; world’s largest antique auto competition event; timed runs over historic Newport Hill for antique cars and motorcycles in 31 classes; antique vehicle raffle, street rod and car show, collector car auction, flea market; details, 765-492-4220 or newporthillclimb.com.
Oct. 2
Greene County
• Bloomfield Apple Festival, free, today to Sunday, town park, Bloomfield; craft and food vendors, carnival, car show, live music, 5K run/walk, parade, free shuttle service; details, 812-384-3475 or bloomfieldapplefestival.com.
Vermillion County
• Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb, today and Sunday, courthouse square, Newport; timed runs over Newport Hill for antique cars and motorcycles; antique vehicle raffle, street rod and car show, collector car auction, flea market, parade 5 p.m. today; details, 765-492-4220 or newporthillclimb.com.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, 8 to 11 a.m., $6, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave; benefits charities.
