Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Kate Meehling memorial tribute art reception, virtual, host Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; live chat session, family answering questions; on display in gallery until Oct. 10; gallery, facebook.com/gaslightartcolony and gaslightartcolony.com.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; for more information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Honey Creek Garden Club annual fall plant sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2001 S. 13th St. between Hulman and Voorhees streets; mums, pumpkins, variety of plants, homemade crafts, raffle items, yard sale items, office furniture, desks, file cabinets, food truck; benefits scholarship fund.
• Beginner’s Clay, $35, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; includes glaze day; for more information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Kids’ Clay, $20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 8 to 12, Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; for more information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Local Working Group meeting, 9:30 a.m., outdoors, United States Department of Agriculture Service Center, Honey Creek West, 3241 S. Third Place; on Vigo County natural resource concerns; social distance, wear mask, dress for weather; by Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; provide input, 812-232-0193, ext. 3.
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
Sept. 26
Clark County, Ill.
• Community-wide yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., various locations, Marshall, rain or shine; presented by Marshall Main Street and Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce; details, 217-826-2034 or 217-826-9023.
Vigo County
• Encore Drive-In Nights featuring country music artist Kane Brown, 8:30 p.m., big screen at Moonlite Drive-in Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave.; rain or shine; ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.