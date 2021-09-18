Today
Clay County
• Route 40 Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., U.S. 40, Brazil; food trucks, craft vendors; presented by Brazil Main Street; entertainment on stage at RM Design parking lot, including Berea Christian Church, Kelly Frost, Devon & David, SwitchBack; kid zone at city hall with dunk tank, face painting, corn hole, party games, rock climbing; cruise-in 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; details, facebook.com/brazil.m.street.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Michael L. Phillips Memorial Basketball Court dedication, 11 a.m., Lost Creek Community Grove, 6630 E. Haythorne Ave.; in honor of longtime community leader and student advocate, 1969 Indiana State University graduate, served at ISU his entire career, member of 1967-’68 ISU men’s basketball team.
• Men of Note Band performance, free, 5 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; take blankets and chairs, social distancing; big band swing, tunes from Great American Songbook.
Sunday
Parke County
• Parke County Kennedy-Obama Democratic Dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion, 115 E. Ohio St., Rockville; theme “Engaging Rural Voters”; chicken and noodles served; speaker Kent Yeager, deputy chair for rural engagement with Indiana Democratic Party; tickets, 812-229-3677.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• The Passing Zone; $18 to $20, $15 to $17 ISU faculty and staff, $5 ages 2 to 12, ISU students free with ID; 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; juggling, laughs, stunts, audience participation; tickets, 877-ISU-TIXS, ticketmaster.com, hulmancenter.org or ISU Hulman Center.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; take device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, take ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Lifestyles Unlimited: Styles to get the most out of life, $50, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale; celebrate reopening of YMCA pool, presented by Why Make Waves; luncheon, runway style show, cash games, cash bar, raffle; silent auction 8 a.m. today to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22; supports YMCA; details, 812-249-8426 or whymakewaves@gmail.com.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clay County
• Cory Apple Festival; food, shopping, entertainment; Fireman’s Breakfast 6 to 10 a.m., firehouse; craft and antique vendor booths 9 a.m.; food vendors 10 a.m.; ham and bean dinner 5 to 8 p.m., firehouse; entertainment, 7 p.m., Bad Apple Saloon.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Sept. 25
Clay County
• Cory Apple Festival; food, shopping, entertainment; Fireman’s Breakfast 6 to 10 a.m., firehouse; craft and antique vendor booths 9 a.m.; food vendors 10 a.m.; car show, registration 10 a.m., show noon to 4 p.m.; Jonah fish fry noon to 8 p.m., firehouse.
Vigo County
• Explore Wabashiki Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bicentennial Park and Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Management Area, 65 S. Schley Place, West Terre Haute; McNichols Trail Run, Emily’s Walk, rock painting, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunt, bird-watching, food trucks, guided trail bike ride, Turtle Trot, Bike with a Biologist; race details, https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/WestTerreHaute/JohnMcNicholsMemorial10kEmilysWalk.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Mental health seminar, free, 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., Landsbaum Center for Health Education,1433 N. 6½ St.; sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vigo County; lunch and handbook included; on supporting loved ones with mental health conditions, opportunity to meet people in similar situations; registration, Cathiejo.laska@aol.com or 812-237-8223.
• Speaker Series: “The George Ward Story: A Lynching in Terre Haute,” $4 to $7 museum admission or free for members, 3 p.m., auditorium, Vigo County History Center, 929 Wabash Ave.; Dr. Crystal Mikell Reynolds, local historian and member of Facing Injustice Project; appearance by Terry Ward, great-grandson of George Ward; details, vchsmuseum.org.
• “Scheherazade’s Stories,” Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performance, $17 to $54, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” Richard Wagner’s “Flight of the Valkyries”; tickets, 812-237-3737 or thso.org/tickets.
