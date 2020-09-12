Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; details, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; also organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Crusin’ for Kids car show, $20 per car, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; benefits Vigo County Children’s Home, presented by Jeep Junkies and Gibson Auto Sales; dash plaques and goodie bags to first 50 entries.
• Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors Community Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; music, food, beer tent, craft vendors, shopping, corn hole tournament, pet parade, kids’ zone.
• Beginner’s Clay, $35, 1 to 3:30 p.m. today and Sept. 19, Torner Community Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; includes glaze day; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Walter Sommers Lecture: Polish Catholic Maids and Nannies Turned Holocaust Rescuers, free, 3 to 4 p.m., virtual, hosted by CANDLES Holocaust and Education Museum, 1532 S. Third St.; on bridging divides, offering assistance to Jewish neighbors; with Dr. Jennifer Marlow; candlesholocaustmuseum.org for Zoom link.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute After 5 event, $20 inclusive, 6:30 p.m., The Red Barn at Sycamore Farms, 5001 E. Poplar St.; men’s night; author and historian Michael Lunsford on writer and World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle; retired Maytag executive George Roberts on “Secrets of Success”; dinner by Butler’s Pantry; affiliated with Stonecroft; registration, 812-243-5042 or cwcafterfive@gmail.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “Quintland Sisters” by Shelley Wood; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 5:30 and 7 p.m. today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Music on Main featuring Clarksville Drum and Bugle Corps, free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, in front of Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; folk, hymns, patriotic and children’s songs; bring lawn chair; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Open pottery studio for current students, $65 per month, $55/month for three, 5 to 9 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; details, terrehaute.in.gov/parks or 812-232-0147.
Friday
Vigo County
• Family Clay, $15 per project, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, terrehaute.in.gov/parks; registration, 812-232-0147.
Sept. 19
Clark County, Ill.
• Kate Meehling memorial tribute art reception, virtual, hosted by Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; live chat session, family answering questions; on display until Oct. 10; gallery, facebook.com/gaslightartcolony and gaslightartcolony.com.
Vigo County
• Honey Creek Garden Club annual fall plant sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2001 S. 13th St. between Hulman and Voorhees streets; mums, pumpkins, variety of plants, homemade crafts, raffle items, yard sale items, office furniture, desks, file cabinets, food truck; benefits scholarship fund.
